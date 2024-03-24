Aprilia, 'black' bad luck

On the day of Jorge Martin's first Sunday as World Championship leader, of the return to the podium of Enea Bastianini and of Bagnaia-Marquez clash the saddest mood is probably that of the Aprilia garage. Maverick Viñalesauthor of a sumptuous race and practically always conducted in battle for the podium, it was indeed clear fading what would have been a well-deserved second place right on the last lap of the race.

The ex-Yamaha Spaniard went wide into turn 1 and then crashed, but in reality it wasn't his driving error that caused this very unfortunate debacle, on the contrary. Viñales suffered a problem on the main straight, which forced him to suddenly slow down and then no longer be able to stay on the track. The CEO explained what happened in detail. of Aprilia Massimo Rivolawho identified a gearbox problem as the reason for the mocking defeat of the RS-GP24 #12.

Rivola's analysis

“It seems that Maverick broke the gearbox – declared a Sky Sports MotoGP – this is what we see from the data. Now we are dismantling the gearbox to analyze it, but that one is almost certainly broken“. However, the technical knockout was not the only interesting revelation made by the Aprilia boss: “The interesting and sad thing is that he had already had problems several laps before – explained Rivola – and therefore in the first sector it lost a tenth and a half because the sixth gear skipped. Maverick didn't have a splendid race, even more so! On paper it could have been won“.

To win you have to arrive

“It's been two races in a row that we had a package to be able to win with two different drivers, but we didn't get anything – Rivola vented bitterly – even in this case, even more, there must be an examination of conscience on our part because it is not acceptable to see drivers who drive so well not score points. Getting to see the checkered flag is the first rule of racing. Today there is great disappointment, but the glass half full is Maverick's performance, who drove today even better than yesterday. This gives us hope for the future because the team has understood the key to going stronger.”.

“We still have many races ahead and Maverick will have other opportunities – concluded Rivola – Physically, there was only one graze for Maverick in the fall, nothing major. We don't want to say that he is a reborn driver because last year he finished on pole several times, but in the tests and in the first race he struggled a bit. Here we believe we have found him and we hope to see him again next time“.