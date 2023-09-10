Weekend of ups and downs

Maverick Viñales achieved another positive top five finish, finishing in fifth place at the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP. Having taken the position close to the leaders in the early stages of the race, Maverick essentially maintained his pace until the end, almost never finding himself in battle.

In the Romagna GP Aprilia achieved a good brand result having placed three RS-GPs in the top eight. In fact, Maverick’s fifth was joined by the sixth and eighth places of, respectively, Miguel Oliveira and Raùl Fernandez. The RNF team’s standard bearers thus contributed to confirming what the Aprilias had shown on qualifying Saturday, when four of them were classified for Q2.

The sharpness of was missing in the race Aleix Espargaró, triumphant only seven days ago in Barcelona, ​​who substantially compromised his performance at Misano by losing positions in the early stages after the start. The analysis of the pace shows a speed not dissimilar to that held in the top-5, but the difficulty in overtaking precluded him from a better position. His 12th place finish means four important points in the hunt for fourth place in the world rankings.

The pilots’ statements

Aleix Espargarò: “Obviously the result wasn’t good but I played the race at the start. I lost positions and found myself in a group where we all had a very similar pace. Struggling to overtake, despite good times in the end I couldn’t do better than this. We knew that this would be a complicated track for us, both due to the characteristics of the RS-GP and because I don’t particularly like the layout. From now on I have good sensations, not to mention that we will be able to use tomorrow’s test to try some solutions to improve in these conditions”.

Maverick Viñales: “Being disappointed with a top-5 is a good sign, it means that we have raised the bar and we want to stay at the front. I expected more from this weekend, I won’t deny it, but we suffered beyond expectations when the grip increased, especially when braking. It’s a question of balance, of compromise in the setup, that we need to work on. Starting tomorrow in the test, I absolutely want to improve braking in these conditions.”