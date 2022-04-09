Start the Grand Prix of the Americas on the right foot for Aprilia Racing: on one of the most difficult tracks on paper of the entire calendar, the Aprilia RS-GP 2022 once again showed a good level of competitiveness in the two free practice sessions on Friday, with Maverick Viñales setting the seventh fastest time in 2 ‘ 03 “085, and Aleix Espargaró not far away, eleventh in 2’03” 370. Beyond the position in the standings, the sensations were positive for both drivers. Second and eighth respectively at the end of FP1 in the morning, Viñales and Espargaró continued to work in the afternoon with good feedback on the pace. In tomorrow morning’s FP3 the goal will be to obtain the increasingly important access to Q2, which defines the first 12 positions on the starting grid of the Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday at 1pm, 8pm in Italy.

Aleix Espargarò (11th, 2’03.370): “Closing in the top ten on Friday normally makes things easier on Saturday, but we are not worried: I just couldn’t be incisive in the fastest lap, I’ll try tomorrow in FP3. L‘last year I struggled a lot on this track and we were far from the leaders, but now the situation is completely different. The bike works much better and I feel competitive, I have a good pace. The asphalt conditions have improved, there are still some dips, but the times show that you can be fast ”.

Maverick Vinales (7th, 2’03.085): “With the team we are working very well and every time we go out on the track we are able to take a step forward: I’m adapting more and more to the bike and consequently I can push more. The setup we recently spotted works well here too and that makes me happy. Today, thanks to some mistakes, I only missed the fastest lap in the final of FP2, but I’m very satisfied with regards to the pace ”.