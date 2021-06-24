A 2021 started with a bang, the victory in Qatar. Then, nothing. From that moment on, Maverick Vinales not only failed to win, but he never managed to hit a podium.

To worsen the situation, the great form of Fabio Quartararo, the new teammate of the Catalan, who in a few races has hoisted himself at the top of the MotoGP riders world rankings in his first year as an official rider of the Iwata company.

In Germany, then, the lowest point arrived: starting 21st, Maverick completed the race in last place, then pointing the finger at Yamaha, claiming to be the only rider with the triple fork to bring home useful data for the development of the motorcycle.

On the eve of the Dutch GP to be held at the Assen TT, Vinales has certainly not changed his mood: “Honestly, it’s not that I’m not happy, it’s that I feel like they don’t respect me as a rider. I’ve never been in this position before. “

“I don’t remember any race in my life where I finished last. So basically, I’m angry about it. I don’t understand how things are going. The problem is that every time I try to find a solution with Yamaha, the answer is the itself: ‘I don’t know’ “.

“So we need to work harder and try to find something more, because we have a lot of problems. The strange thing is Qatar 1. How is it possible that I was so superior to the others and then it all faded away? from being first to being last. Maybe in Assen I can come back first. It’s strange for a rider to be able to maintain a certain type of motivation. “

“I try to work and do it intelligently, in a calm way. But the answer is always the same. ‘I don’t know.’ So I start to accept that nobody knows what’s going on. I always wonder. Why? the bike in Qatar worked that way and now we are in this position. It’s strange and difficult to accept. “

Vinales admitted that in Assen he will do everything exactly like his teammate. Same set-up as the bike to understand what can go wrong. “At the Assen TT I’ll do everything like Fabio. Then we’ll see where I am. It shouldn’t be. It should be that a rider gets to work and finds his own set-up. You try to adapt the bike to your riding style. But in this team. I always chase others “.

“That’s how it is and I’m forced to do it because I can’t go on like this, wasting time. In Germany I crashed for no reason, without bending and without pinching the front brake. This weekend I’ll do exactly what Quartararo does. I need to adapt. , it’s true. Maybe we need to do some races. But at least I will race in the same way as my box mate.