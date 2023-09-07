Misano – The words of the riders at the press conference

Brad Binder (KTM): “I am delighted that Pecco is unharmed. It wasn’t a great Sunday and I can’t wait to get going again. We arrive here with a good foundation and I’m curious to see how we’ll go. I feel good and I think the bike can do well here. I have the feeling that a little more grip will give us a big hand. Tests on Monday? I think Monday will be a very busy day for me and KTM, but if I had to choose one thing, I would ask for less spinning. Departure accidents? This is racing, these kinds of accidents can always happen. Difficult to understand what to change, I believe that in motorsport with 20 riders on the track, someone always hits the other. The starting tests? Maybe yes, but it can also show the edge better and can be a double-edged sword. The replays of the accident? For me as a driver it’s never nice to see when something goes wrong. It’s not ideal, because we have to continue. But it’s also important to see if everyone is okay. When you can’t see anything, though, it’s even worse“.

Maverick Vinales (April): “Confidence after Barcelona? When you have such a positive weekend it’s fantastic, but as soon as the race was over we were already thinking about Misano. I see myself in battle, as per objectives. We will try to enjoy this beautiful track and I will look for a good performance. In the third sector I manage to make the difference in the fast corners, I feel very prepared and I have a good basic setup. We have a nice package, I see possibilities here to be among the strongest. The two years in Aprilia? The bike had a lot of potential, but it’s not easy to extract it. You need a very technical and precise style. Now we have understood and we are growing from race to race and I feel there is room for improvement in my riding style. The starting tests? One could understand the braking point, it can be interesting. The replays of the accident? It’s not our job. It is important for us to understand if the rider is okay. I was nervous after seeing the incident five or six timesWhy we didn’t know how Pecco was doing. It would have been important to inform us before the restart”.

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): “Optimism after Barcelona? Not really, the weekend was difficult. We went better on Sunday, using the basic set-up of 2022. Monday’s tests? I spoke to Crutchlow on the phone, he told me about the data collected. But I prefer not to know everything. I won’t tell you if Cal was optimistic or not. The world championship won at Misano in 2021? Talk about a great feeling, but it’s a pain to think about where we are now compared to two years ago. We have to try to bring Yamaha back to the best possible positions. Departure accidents? This is racing, you don’t know exactly where you will brake and a starting test can be both positive and negative. Maybe in Barcelona we could bring the starting line closer. The replays of the accident? For me it is unacceptable. You can show it once. But we had to leave shortly after. Mentally it is very difficult to see a big crash, it could have been much worse. When they say ‘driver ok’ you never know what that means“.

Luca Marini (Ducati VR46): “Renewal with VR46? For me it’s a great moment, we have improved so much since last year and the people I work with are great. We have to try to fight for the top positions. 10 years of MotoGP? I remember it was a weekend to forget, I wasn’t ready to face a race. Now I’m a MotoGP rider and I’m happy to be able to show my potential in this team. We talked to Vale, Ducati and Uccio and we wanted the same thing, that is to be competitive and try to win. The official Ducati team? That’s the ambition, I signed an annual just to align myself with the others. We’ll see, but I’ll have to be fast on the track. Departure accidents? They can happen, now the first corner is the most important moment of the race. Starting practices may be a good option, but crashes won’t end. The replays of the accident? We will talk about it with the organization and the media. It’s very hard for us to see those images and have the right head to start again six minutes later “.