A good start

Already in the winter tests Maverick Vinales he had shown that he had an excellent feeling with the 2023 Aprilia, so much so that he easily entered the leading positions. And so it was also on the debut weekend in Portimao, where the expert Spanish champion managed to add 25 points, result of the fifth place in the Sprint and the place of honor in the Grand Prix. And the Sunday race instilled great confidence in the Aprilia centaur, capable of equaling that second position which is his best result with the Noale-based company, obtained at Silverstone 2022. Vinales is therefore preparing to face the Argentina round with renewed enthusiasm , on a track that gave him a success with Yamaha in 2017 and last year saw him finish in seventh position.

Speeches at the press conference

“Expectations for Argentina? Curious to see how it will go, we are more prepared than last year. In Portimao we showed great speed and in Argentina the weather will not be constant, but we will try to get the most out of it maybe fight for victory. Aprilia 2023 more suited to the style? We work very well together, the bike set-up is more suited to my style and allows me to pull away later.

The bike runs better, this must be the year in which to give the maximum in every race. We know what we can do, we have a strong motivation, but we also have to be realistic. The priority is get the most out of the bike in each session, we want to try to stay in front. I know I have the speed but we have to be patient because it’s only the start of the season and the championship will be very long.

What is there to improve compared to the Ducati? They have everything under control, we will try to put pressure. I think we understand each other better in the garage now, Manuel Cazeaux knows me well, we worked together for two years. Everything seems to be fine, but because there is a lot of work behind it. Manuel knows what I want and I can push hard and for a rider it’s the best thing. Safety? We must trust the correctness of the sanctions, but the rules must be the same for everyone. Understanding what the rule is is often difficult. But in races it is difficult to have two equal situations, I imagine the job of Stewards is difficult.”