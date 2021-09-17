The two days of testing that Maverick Vinales carried out at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli two weeks ago provided him with the necessary information which he then took advantage of this Friday morning, in which he closed the first free practice session at the top of the timesheet. Despite the fact that the session was interrupted due to the arrival of a shower, he boasts the best time that gave him a jolt of adrenaline, normal considering the period he went through after his divorce from Yamaha.

Last Sunday, the Spaniard closed the Aragon Grand Prix, the first with Aprilia, in 18th position. the sensations in Misano, however, have nothing to do with those in Spain and, waiting to know the weather on Saturday morning, the hypothesis that Vinales is classified directly in Q2 in tomorrow afternoon’s qualifying should not be ruled out.

Vinales continues his adaptation process to the RS-GP, a prototype that has nothing to do with the M1 he has been driving for the past four and a half years. At the end of Friday he comments: “It is good to be in front, because it gives confidence and shows that the speed is still there. The best thing is that I have tested the bike in the wet and it has great potential. Here at Misano I already understand the circuit and I was even faster than in the tests ”.

The Aprilia rider is looking forward to the collective tests on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to continue to increase his competitiveness: “What makes the difference is that I already know how the bike behaves on this track. At Aragon I saw myself as a rookie who had never ridden on a MotoGP bike. I can’t wait to do the tests to see if with some changes I can go faster ”.