A few years ago, 2 compatriots staged a controversy to obtain the silver gull in Viña del Mar. Find out who it is and what the problem ended.

The name of Peru has resounded in the Vina del Mar festival thanks to Milena Warthon, who conquered the ‘Monstruo de la Quinta Vergara’ and won the long-awaited silver gull in the folkloric category. It is worth mentioning that she is not the only Peruvian who has brought joy of this kind to our country, as Susan Ochoa, Damaris, Jean Paul Strauss and other artists have also stepped on the stage and have won the important award.

However, in the past, two compatriots were also victorious in Viña del Mar, but this trophy led them to a legal confrontation and we will tell you about it here.

What Peruvian singers starred in a legal confrontation for the Viña del Mar award?

In 1999, Jessyca Sarango won two silver seagulls in the international competition with the theme “I will not fall again”. However, in 2005, she was in a legal mess with the singer and composer Jorge Pardo who, that year, triumphed at the Viña del Mar festival with the song “My soul in your hands.” Thanks to this topic, she managed to rise in the international competition category and received the award for best performer. This, without imagining the controversy in which she would engage with the artist mentioned above.

Jessyca Sarango won in Viña del Mar. Photo: diffusion

Why did Jessyca Sarango and Jorge Pardo clash?

As mentioned in previous lines, Jorge Pardo won in Viña del Mar with “My soul in your hands”. This theme also triumphed as best song. For this reason, Jessyca Sarango started a legal dispute over the $30,000 prize. The problem arose because the singer and Andrés Landavere had also composed this single and considered that they deserved a certain amount of recognition.

Finally, the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (APDAYC) determined that the silver gull should be delivered to the three authors of the musical piece and the money distributed equally.

Jorge Pardo in Vina del Mar. Photo: diffusion

What other Peruvians have won in Viña del Mar?

Apart from these artists, Eduardo from Peru got the long-awaited silver gull in the competition as best interpreter in 2002. In addition, Carlos Rincón, the composer of the song “Juramento”, which was also interpreted by the aforementioned artist, took the award for best song

As listed at the beginning of the note, Jean Paul Strauss, Damaris and Susan Ochoa are part of the list of Peruvians who triumphed at Quinta Vergara.

These are the Peruvian artists who triumphed at the Viña del Mar festival. Photo: composition LR/ YouTube/ Viña del Mar Festival

Milena Warthon pronounces herself after winning Silver Gull

Through her social networks, Milena Warthon thanked the public for the love they showed during this challenge, but she also invited everyone to reflect on the inequality that still exists in our country. The singer regretted the destructive and racist messages and criticism that she has received so far in her career.