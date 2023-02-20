Let the party begin! A few hours after its start, the Viña del Mar Festival continues to shock the participants. Get to know the details right away so you don’t miss the Quinta Vergara show.

This Sunday, February 19, one of the most important contests of Latin American music began: the Vina del Mar Festival 2023made in Chile, and will go Until February 24. After two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show returned fully recharged to dazzle all its participants and, of course, the public. HERE you will know the transmission channels and who will be presenting during the week.

Viña del Mar Festival 2023: who will perform?

Sunday February 19 : Karol G, Pamela Leiva and Paloma Mami.

: Karol G, Pamela Leiva and Paloma Mami. Monday February 20 : Tini, Diego Urrutia and Emilia.

: Tini, Diego Urrutia and Emilia. Tuesday February 21 : Alejandro Fernández, Belén Mora and Los Jaivas.

: Alejandro Fernández, Belén Mora and Los Jaivas. Wednesday February 22 : Fito Páez, Rodrigo Villegas and Rels B.

: Fito Páez, Rodrigo Villegas and Rels B. Thursday February 23 : Christina Aguilera, Fabrizio Copano and Polimá West Coast.

: Christina Aguilera, Fabrizio Copano and Polimá West Coast. Friday February 24: Camilo, Nicki Nicole and Laila Roth.

On which channels is the Viña del Mar Festival LIVE?

The Viña del Mar Festival will be broadcast LIVE thanks to the signal from different platforms. Find out what they are below:

Chile: Channel 13, TVN, Radio ADN and Radio Pudahuel

Peru: Star Channel and Star+

Argentina: Star Channel and Star+

Mexico: Star Channel and Star+

Colombia: Star Channel and Star+

Ecuador: Star Channel and Star+

Uruguay: Star Channel and Star+

Paraguay: Star Channel and Star+

Bolivia: Star Channel and Star+

Venezuela: Star Channel and Star+

Honduras: Star Channel and Star+

Costa Rica: Star Channel and Star+

Dominican Republic: Star Channel and Star+

Panama: Star Channel and Star+

United States: VPN.

What time to see the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 LIVE?

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 am (the day after the broadcast).

Viña del Mar 2023: how to watch TVN LIVE?

The programming of Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN) can be viewed from different cable stations such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV and more.