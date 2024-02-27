After the successful performance of Milena Warthon in 2023, Peru once again stands out at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival with the participation of talented artists in this famous celebration of the international music scene, held in Chili. Now it is Ruby Palomino's turn to represent the country in this prestigious event. The young artist performed on Sunday, February 25, at the folkloric competition, hoping to get close to winning a silver seagull, but she received the lowest score. However, this Tuesday she will return to the stage to face the 'monster' of Quinta Vergara, in order to achieve the necessary qualification to reach the grand final of the contest.

YOU CAN SEE: Viña del Mar 2024: Ruby Palomino could not beat the 'MONSTER' of Quinta Vergara

Who represents Peru in Viña del Mar 2024?

Lita Pezo participates in the international category with her song 'Fighter', while Ruby Palomino does so in the folkloric category with her song 'Song for a sad planet'. Both artists have expressed their enthusiasm and dedication in proudly representing the name of Peru on the international stage.

When is the Viña del Mar Festival 2024?

From February 25 to March 1, the Viña del Mar Festival 2024 in the historic amphitheater of the Quinta Vergara. This outstanding event features the presence of internationally recognized artists, such as Alejandro Sanz, Manuel Turizo, Maná, Anitta, Andrea Bocelli, Alex Ortiz, among other prominent performers. The performers promise to captivate audiences with a high-caliber cast and exciting performances.

Where and at what time can we see Viña del Mar 2024 in Peru?

Regarding the coverage of the event, in Chili It can be tuned through TVN and Channel 13, while in the rest of Latin America, including Peru, the transmission rights have been acquired by the Star+ platform and Billboard for their digital channels. This year, the broadcast schedule has undergone changes, as it will begin at 9:00 pm (Chile time), which means that in Peru the event will be accessible from 7:00 pm, with an estimated duration of 4 to 5 hours.

How much will Lita Pezo and Ruby Palomimo sing at the Viña del Mar Festival 2024?

According to the schedule shared by the organizers of the Viña del Mar Festival, Lita Pezo performed on Monday, February 26 and will sing again on Wednesday the 28th at 8:00 pm, while Ruby Palomino performed on Sunday the 25th and will return to the Quinta Vergara stage this Tuesday, February 27, also at 8:00 pm These dates are crucial for Peruvian artists, since they will give them the opportunity to showcase their musical proposals at key moments.

YOU CAN SEE: Awesome! This was Ruby Palomino's first presentation in Viña del Mar

With Lita Pezo and Ruby Palomino as Peruvian representatives at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival, expectations are high regarding the talent and passion they will demonstrate on stage. Both artists hope to leave a lasting impression at this iconic international music competition.

#Viña #del #Mar #LIVE #Ruby #Palomino #time #follow #Peruvian39s #participation