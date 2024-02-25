Peru is once again in the spotlight on the international music scene with the participation of talented artists at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival, which will be held in Chili. After the notable success of Milena Warthon with your theme'Warmisitay' In 2023, it is Ruby Palomino's turn to represent the country in this prestigious event. The young artist will sing TODAY in the folklore competition with the aim of winning a silver seagull. Follow HERE the minute by minute of her debut at the always demanding Quinta Vergara festival.

When is the Viña del Mar Festival 2024?

The Viña del Mar Festival 2024 It will take place from February 25 to March 1 in the emblematic Quinta Vergara amphitheater. This event will feature the participation of internationally renowned artists, such as Alejandro Sanz, Manuel Turizo, Maná, Anitta, Andrea Bocelli, Alex Ortizamong many other performers, who promise to thrill viewers with a high-level poster.

Who will represent Peru in Viña del Mar 2024?

Lita Pezo will compete in the international category with his song 'Fighter', while Ruby Palomino he will do it in the folk category with his song 'Song for a sad planet'. Both artists have expressed their excitement and commitment in bringing the name of Peru to the international stage.

How much will Lita Pezo and Ruby Palomimo sing at the Viña del Mar Festival 2024?

Regarding the presentations of Lita Pezo and Ruby Palominoaccording to the schedule of the Viña del Mar Festival, the first will be presented on Monday, February 26 and Wednesday, February 28, at 8:00 pm, while the second will perform this Sunday, February 25 and Tuesday, February 27, also at 8:00 pm These dates are crucial for Peruvian artists, since they will have the opportunity to present their musical proposals at key moments.

With Lita Pezo and Ruby Palomino as Peruvian representatives at the 2024 Viña del Mar Festival, expectations are high for the talent and passion they will display on stage, hoping to leave an indelible mark on this iconic international music competition.

Where and at what time can we see Viña del Mar 2024 in Peru?

Regarding the transmission of the event, in Chile it will be through TVN and Channel 13, while in the rest of Latin America, including Peru, the broadcasting rights have been granted to the Star+ platform and Billboard for their digital channels. The broadcast schedule has also undergone modifications this year, starting at 9:00 pm (Chile time), which means that in Peru the event can be enjoyed starting at 7:00 pm, with an estimated duration of 4 to 5 hours.

