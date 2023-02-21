He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 promises to make thousands vibrate with its second night. Find out where to see the musical show, what are the schedules, which artists will perform and everything about the LIVE broadcast.

come back the Vina del Mar Festival! The monster of Quinta Vergara awakens after three years before the presentations of the various artists that are part of the international competition. Do you want to know who are the singers who will try to win the coveted Golden Seagull? HERE we tell you EVERYTHING about them.

La Quinta Vergara is the setting for the Viña del Mar Festival every year. Photo: La Cuarta

In total, 12 songs were chosen to participate andn Vina del Mar 2023. Six go to the folkloric competition and six to the International competition.

Viña del Ma 2023: Which artists are part of of international competition?

The participants come from various parts of Latin America, such as the prominent Argentine singer Mila Manesthe Mexican Ely Blancarte and the Colombian group All Stars Bazurto.

For the first time, Guatemala is part of the list, thanks to the singer Zelaya, who pointed out in the presentation of the Viña del Mar competition that: “For me it is a dream come true. I promise to leave the soul of my country in stage”.

The singer Zelaya represents Guatemala in Viña del Mar. Photo: Zelaya.

The group Yorka who will represent Chile with the song “Viento” pointed out that: “For any artist It is a tremendous honor to be at the Viña del Mar Festival. However, in the case of our song, we were inspired by women, by women who make music.”

On the other hand, Teo is the representative of Colombia, the young singer is the son of the singer from Cali Fanny Lu. On the other hand, Tres Dedos will represent Ecuador and has indicated that: “So far I do not feel that it is competition, but a family”. Finally, the urban music singer, Ely Blancarte, represents Mexico. Who will take the Gaviota de Gold?

“Chocolatico” is the competing song authored by Teo and represents Colombia. Photo: The Country Cali See also “Rick and Morty” season 6 premieres today! Find out where and what time to watch chapter 1

What are the songs chosen for the international competition of the Festival de Viña 2023?

“I don’t need you”, Mila Manes, Argentina (Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21)

(Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21) “Wind”, Yorka Chili (Monday 20 and Wednesday 22)

(Monday 20 and Wednesday 22) “Chocolatico”, Teo, Colombia (Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21)

(Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21) “I’m sorry”, Three Fingers, Ecuador (Monday 20 and Wednesday 22)

(Monday 20 and Wednesday 22) “As I can”, Zelaya, Guatemala (Monday 20 and Wednesday 22)

(Monday 20 and Wednesday 22) “After Party”, Ely Blancarte, Mexico (Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21)

Viña del Mar 2023: schedule of the international competition. Photo: Vina del Mar

Viña del Mar 2023: who will participate in the folkloric competition?

“Little by little”, Camilú, Argentina

“Way”, Laia, Chili

“The hose”, Bazurto All Stars, Colombia

“The Last Straw”, Frank Di, Mexico

“The Skateboard”, Los Rabanes, Panama

“Warmisitay”, Milena Warthon, Peru

When was the first concert in Viña del Mar?

Released in 1960, andl Viña del Mar International Song Festival It is held annually at Quinta Vergara, an amphitheater with a capacity for 15,000 people located in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar, in the Valparaíso region, on the Central Coast.