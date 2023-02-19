The biggest festival of Latin music is here! If you live in Colombia, we will tell you how to watch Viña del Mar 2023 LIVE with the presentations of Karol G, Camilo, Teo and Bazurto All Star.

The Viña del Mar Festival 2023 is here. The biggest stars of Latin American and world music will make Quinta Vergara tremble after three years, due to the suspension of previous editions due to the pandemic. This time, Colombia will shine brightly thanks to the presentations of Carol G. and Camiloas well as the participation of Theo in the International Competition and All Star Bazurto in the Folk Competition.

if you live in Colombia and you don’t want to miss a single moment of the fantastic Viña del Mar Festival 2023 LIVE, below we bring you the schedules, list of artists, transmission channel and all the details you should know.

Where to watch the Viña del Mar Festival LIVE?

The transmission of the Viña del Mar 2023 Festival will be available LIVE for Colombia and all of Latin America through the signal of Star Channel and the streaming service StarPlus. This first channel is available on the following cable operators:

Claro Colombia: channel 606

Tigo Bogotá (Analog): channel 30

Tigo Bogotá (Digital): channel 51

Tigo Bucaramanga: channel 48

Tigo Cali: channel 48

Tigo Cartagena: channel 48

Tigo Manizales: channel 56

Tigo Medellín: channel 26.

What time to see the Viña del Mar Festival 2023?

The Viña del Mar Song Festival 2023 will take place from Sunday 19 to Friday 24 February. Each evening will start at 8:00 p.m. (Colombian time).

Programming of the Viña del Mar Festival 2023

The following singers and comedians will perform at each of the Viña del Mar 2023 sessions:

Sunday February 19

Carol G.

Pamela Leiva

Dove Mommy.

Monday February 20

Karol G will be one of those in charge of opening the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. Photo: AFP

Tuesday February 21

Alexander Fernandez

Belen Mora

The jaivas.

Wednesday February 22

fito paez

Rodrigo Villegas

relays b.

Thursday February 23

Cristina Aguilera

Fabrizio Copano

Polyma Westcoast.

Friday February 24

Camilo

Lala Roth

Nicki Nicole.

When does Karol G appear in Viña del Mar?

The successful Colombian singer Carol G. will be presented in Viña del Mar during the same opening night, this Sunday February 19. It should be noted that it appears in the first order of that day, so you can enjoy their music LIVE from a few minutes after 8.00 pm (Colombian time).

When does Camilo show up in Viña del Mar?

Camilo Echeverryanother successful Colombian singer, will be one of those in charge of putting the music on the last night of Viña del Mar 2023. Like Karol G, he appears first on the list of his day, so his act could start minutes later of the 8:00 pm (Colombian time) on Friday, February 24.

Camilo is another of the great Latino artists who will be at Viña 2023. Photo: AFP

What day will Teo sing in Viña del Mar?

Mateo ‘Teo’ Madriñán, who will represent Colombia in the Viña del Mar International Competition, will perform with his single “Chocolatico” on Sunday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 21. The final will be on Thursday the 23rd and the winner will give a show on Friday the 24th.