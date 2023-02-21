The shares in Vineyard of the Sea 2023 continue. We tell you where you can tune in and follow live all the incidents of the Latin American music festival.

He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 He returned after three years of absence and brings together the exponents of Latin music of the moment. Likewise, it seeks to recognize new talents from countries such as Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, among others. In the last edition of February 20, the singer Tini Stoessel he was in charge of opening the night and made the demanding public of Quinta Vergara vibrate, who awarded him the silver and gold seagulls. Now, this February 21, it is the turn of the Mexican Alexander Fernandez and here we tell you the details of where you can follow the transmission so that you do not miss any incident.

Viña del Mar 2023: follow LIVE minute by minute Alejandro Fernández will be this February 21 on the stage of Viña del Mar The singer was excited to be one of the international artists to sing at the Viña del Mar Festival through his Instagram stories. What artists will perform in Viña del Mar? The Viña del Mar Festival began on the night of February 19. Karol G was the first artist to set foot on the Quinta Vergara stage, while Tini Stoessel and Emilia Mernes performed on February 20. Find out which artists are missing and what day they will sing: – Tuesday February 21: Alejandro Fernández and Los Jaivas. – Wednesday February 22: Fito Paéz and Rels B. – Thursday, February 23: Christina Aguilera and Polimá Westcoast. – Friday February 24: Camilo and Nicki Nicole.

Vina del Mar 2023 Schedule

He Vineyard of the Sea Festival It continues this Tuesday, February 21 and here we show you the schedule of the presentations. The person in charge of opening the night at Quinta Vergara will be Alexander Fernandez, who will interpret their best hits. In addition, the share of humor will be provided by Belén Mora, who hopes to steal laughter from the public. Finally, The jaivas They will close the gala with their return to the imposing stage in the framework of their 60th anniversary.

Program of Viña del Mar 2023. Photo: Twitter.

Viña del Mar 2023: schedules by country

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 am (from 02/18).

Where to see the Viña del Mar Festival 2023?

He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 It is performed live on the stage of the ‘monster’ of Quinta Vergara. If you are in Chile, you can go in person. However, if you want to follow the incidents of the event from other places in Latin America, you can do it from the streaming service star plusbut, if you are in the southern country, you also have the option of watching the show on television.

On which transmission channels does Viña del Mar 2023 air?

If you want to follow the Viña del Mar 2023 Festival concert live on TV, you can tune in to Channel 13 and TVN from Chile if you are in that territory. Likewise, we tell you where to follow the signal of these media.

How to watch FREE LIVE TVN Chile?

to follow the Vina del Mar Festival 2023 by the sign of TVN (Chile) liveyou can do it from a smartphone, tablet or computer, entering here. Similarly, you have the option of downloading the TV Play application on your cell phone or Smart TV.

How to watch FREE LIVE Channel 13?

If you don’t want to miss any minute of Vineyard of the Sea 2023in addition to the expected musical presentations, tune in Channel 13 (Chile) from any electronic device with internet access or entering here.

La Quinta Vergara is the setting for the Viña del Mar Festival every year. Photo: La Cuarta

Alejandro Fernandez in Vina del Mar

Every night, the Vina del Mar Festival 2023 It begins with the presentation of great exponents of Latin American music. Karol G and Tini have already passed through the impressive setting of Quinta Vergara, and now it is the turn of Alejandro Fernández.