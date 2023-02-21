The Viña del Mar 2023 Festival continues its presentations TODAY, Tuesday, February 21. Check all the details of this event that brings together the best exponents of music and more details about the transmission LIVE and LIVE.

He Vineyard of the Sea Festival It is one of the biggest shows in Latin America that already began last Sunday with the presentation of the Colombian Karol G, who was the artist in charge of opening the festival, accompanied by the Chilean singer Paloma Mami and the comedian Pamela Leiva. This Tuesday, February 21, the Viña party continues, therefore, here we tell you all the details of this event and which artists will be performing today, schedule by country, channels to watch, and all the details of the presentation of Alejandro Fernández, Camilo , Nicki Nicole, among other singers LIVE and LIVE. The Republic will follow the coverage and incidents minute by minute.

Viña del Mar 2023: until when will international artists perform? International artists will perform until Friday the 24th of this month at the festival Vineyard of the Sea 2023. Alejandro Fernández spoke on networks prior to his participation in the Viña 2023 Festival Billboard of artists today in Viña del Mar 2023 Milena Warthon at the Viña del Mar Festival LIVE: how to vote for the Peruvian? To vote for Milena Warthon you must download Claro Viña 2023 on your cell phone, open the already downloaded application and enter the section VOTE. Locate the artist Milena Warthon and click select. Who is presenting today in Viña del Mar 2023? Today, Tuesday, February 21, the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater will be able to enjoy the presence of Alejandroz, the comedian Belén Mora and the Chilean rock band Los Jaivas. Viña del Mar 2023 LIVE: where to see the music festival? The Viña del Mar 2023 Festival Gala will be held in Plaza Colombia in Ciudad Jardín. The channels responsible for transmitting Live They are TVN and Channel 13 in Chile. To follow the event via streaming, the only platform is Star Plus. Alejandro Fernández: what time does the Mexican star sing in Viña del Mar 2023? According to information from several Chilean portals, the singer would be opening the mega-event on February 21 around 08:00 pm (Peruvian time). Today, Tuesday 21, Alejandro Fernández, Belén Mora and Los Jaivas will perform Tonight's grill in Viña del Mar 2023 has great Latin music artists: Alexander FernandezBelén Mora and Los Jaivas. What are the songs chosen for the international competition of the Festival de Viña 2023? – "I don't need you", Mila Manes, Argentina (Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21) – "Wind", Yorka, Chile (Monday 20 and Wednesday 22) – "Chocolatico", Teo, Colombia (Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21) – "I'm sorry", Tres Dedos, Ecuador (Monday 20 and Wednesday 22) – "As I can", Zelaya, Guatemala (Monday 20 and Wednesday 22) – "After Party", Ely Blancarte, Mexico (Sunday 19 and Tuesday 21). Viña del Mar 2023: who will participate in the folkloric competition? – "Little by little", Camilú, Argentina – "Camino", Laia, Chile – "The hose", Bazurto All Stars, Colombia – "The Last Drop", Frank Di, Mexico – "The skateboard", Los Rabanes, Panama – "Warmisitay", Milena Warthon, Peru Photo: composition LR

Where can I see the Viña Festival?

The 62nd edition of Vina del Mar Festival It can be seen outside of Chile only by Star Plus, a streaming service that will broadcast the event LIVE for Latin America.

Viña del Mar 2023 transmission schedules

He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 It can be seen LIVE and DIRECT on February 21 at the following times:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 am (from 02/18).

What artists will perform in Viña del Mar?

This 2023, the gala will have six nights of shows, in which you can see the greatest figures in the music industry. So far, Karol G, Fito Paez, Tini, among other artists, have been presented. Likewise, among the novelties for this year, is the presentation of the Peruvian Milena Warthon, who will participate in the event interpreting the song “Warmisitay”. In this edition of Viña del Mar not only musicians will perform, but also comedians.

Sunday February 19: Karol G, Paloma Mami, and the comedian Pamela Leiva.

Karol G, Paloma Mami, and the comedian Pamela Leiva. Monday February 20: Tini Stoessel, Emilia Mernes, and the comedian Diego Urrutia.

Tini Stoessel, Emilia Mernes, and the comedian Diego Urrutia. Tuesday February 21: Alejandro Fernández, Los Jaivas, and comedian Belén Mora.

Alejandro Fernández, Los Jaivas, and comedian Belén Mora. Wednesday February 22: Fito Paéz, Rels B, and comedian Rodrigo Villegas.

Fito Paéz, Rels B, and comedian Rodrigo Villegas. Thursday February 23: Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, and comedian Fabrizio Copano.

Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, and comedian Fabrizio Copano. Friday February 24: Camilo, Nicki Nicole, and comedian Laila Roth.

What time does Alejandro Fernández sing in Viña del Mar 2023?

According to several Chilean portals, Alexander Fernandez would be opening the mega event on February 21st around the 08:00 p.m. (Peruvian time).

Chilevisión and Star Plus, live: how and where to watch the TV signal online?

Chilevisión can also be seen on its official website; however, it is only available in some countries. However, streaming services star plus It is accessible to other Latin American countries.

What is the billboard for Viña del Mar 2023?

These are all the artists, both musicians and comedians, who will be present at Vineyard of the Sea 2023. Remember that during this festival there will not only be presentations by artists, but also folklore competition.

Viña del Mar billboard 2023. Photo: Twitter

What Peruvian artists will perform in Viña del Mar?

Milena Warthon will represent Peru in the folkloric competition of Viña del Mar 2023. Photo: Photo: composition LR-Fabrizio Oviedo/Instagram

our compatriot Milena Warthon has been participating on the stage of the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater, Chile, where the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival. The 22-year-old Peruvian singer and songwriter already offered her show on Monday the 20th and now on Wednesday the 22nd of February she will continue with her popular song “warmisitay“.

What Peruvian artists went through the Viña del Mar Festival?

During the history of one of the biggest music festivals in South America, different Peruvian artists have gone through the ‘monster of Quinta Vergara’. Among them the following artists stand out.