Before the eyes of the world! Zelaya will be the representative of Guatemala in Viña del Mar 2023, one of the most important music festivals in our region. What channels broadcast LIVE your participation in the contest? Check where and how to see it.

There is a lot of expectation for the participation of Stephanie Zelaya in Viña del Mar 2023. She will be the representative of Guatemala in the music festival. And it is that the competition will have the presence of the singer of the pop genre, who hopes to be able to take a seagull back home in her hands.

Where to watch LIVE at Zelaya in Vina del Mar 2023? Review how to watch and which channels will broadcast their participation in the music festival.

Zelaya in Viña del Mar 2023: where and how to see his participation in the festival LIVE?

Next, we show you the signals that they will transmit LIVE Zelaya’s appearance in Viña del Mar 2023 for all of Guatemala:

tv azteca guate

StarPlus.

It should be remembered that starplus is an online streaming service that will broadcast all the competition. However, first you have to sign up and pay for a membership.

When will Zelaya sing in Viña del Mar?

The Guatemalan will be present on stage on monday february 20.

Zelaya dreamed of being at the Viña del Mar festival since she was a child, and now she will be able to achieve that goal in the 2023 edition. Photo: Zelaya

When is the Viña del Mar 2023 festival?

The music festival of Viña del Mar will begin today, Sunday February 19, at 7:00 pm in Guatemalan time.

What artists will come to the Viña del Mar 2023 festival?

Next, we show you the artists that will come for each date in Viña del Mar:

Sunday February 19

Carol G.

Pamela Leiva

Dove Mommy.

Monday February 20

Tuesday February 21

Alexander Fernandez

Belen Mora

The jaivas.

Wednesday February 22

fito paez

Rodrigo Villegas

relays b.

Thursday February 23

Christian Alguilera

Fabrizio Copano

Polyma Westcoast.

Friday February 24

Camilo

Laila Roth

Nicki Nicole.

Where is Viña del Mar held?

The Viña del Mar 2023 festival takes place at the Quinta Vergara amphitheater, which is located in Valparaíso, Chile.