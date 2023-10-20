A tough draw was achieved by ElPozo Murcia this Friday in Valdepeñas against Viña Albali. The match between two of the best teams in the First Division was a real battle that anyone could have won, but it ended in a draw (5-5) due to a goal with two seconds remaining for the locals. It was a festival of goals, rhythm and intensity, especially in the second half, between two teams that will surely fight for the title.

Javi Rodríguez’s team entered the match well. The charcuteros began dominating the court, with more intensity and concentration in all lines of the game. All this was accompanied by two good opportunities to open the scoring in the boots of Marcel and Álvarez, who tried from afar but ran into Marcao, the local goalkeeper.

ElPozo’s impetuous start was rewarded after seven minutes. Esteban took advantage of a pass from Gadeia after a throw-in to beat the Viña Albali Valdepeñas goalkeeper and put the Murcians ahead. The goal seemed to wake up the Ciudad Real team, which after finding itself behind on the scoreboard began to stalk the goal defended by Edu Sousa.

Pol Pacheco tested the Murcia team’s goalkeeper on two occasions. Serious warnings for an ElPozo that lost control of the match. So much so that Rafael Rato, an old acquaintance of the charcuteros, who have fought more than one and two wars with him during his career, achieved the equalizer in the 15th minute. The Brazilian deflected with all the intention in the world a Boyis shot and beat Sousa to equalize in the light.

The ‘law of the ex’



ElPozo had it shortly before half-time in the boots of Ricardo, who crashed the ball into the post, but Javi Rodríguez’s men would go into the break trailing on the scoreboard, again, due to an old acquaintance. Pol Pacheco, a former player for the Murcia team, took advantage of the rebound from an attack by his team to score at will without opposition and make the score 2-1 with half a minute left before the break. The Virgen de la Cabeza sports center was a party and, although the visitors tried to get closer to the rival area, Viña Albali managed to go to the locker room ahead on the scoreboard.

The start of the second half was an x-ray of the start of the first. ElPozo, with more determination than other years, came out with the same intensity as at the start of the match, one more step without a doubt for being behind on the scoreboard. Not even two minutes into the game had passed when Marcel got the tie for Javi Rodríguez’s team. A set piece ended up being rejected by the Viña Albali defense and the ball fell to the ElPozo player who beat Marcao with a long shot.

ElPozo continued with a little more pace, spurred on by the tie, and lived for several minutes next to the local goal. And he found a prize again. Esteban scored his second goal of the night after a beautiful play by Niyazov, who danced around an opponent to assist Esteban, who put those from Murcia ahead again.

Pol again



The only thing that stopped the charcutero team was an error by their goalkeeper, Edu Sousa, who gave away Valdepeñas’ third goal after a long shot from Pol Pacheco, again the former ElPozo player, which slipped under the legs of the visiting goalkeeper.

From there, the last 10 minutes of the match had no clear dominator. The locals, encouraged by their fans, and the visitors, eager to win away from home again to chase the lead, shared chances and ‘hit’ each other. Something that Fernando Aguilera and Alberto García, Valdepeñas players, tried this season after leaving the Murcia team somewhat dissatisfied. Special match for them, who were overflowing with motivation to face their former teammates.

Rafael takes out his wand



In a corner taken by Marcel, the visitors found Marcao’s goal again. This time with some luck, as the ball bounced off a Valdepeñas player and entered the goal. 3-4 for ElPozo Murcia and just over 8 minutes ahead. But the joy for the charcuterie group did not last long. Again, because of Rafael Rato who will surely not have many friends in the ElPozo fans when he retires. The Brazilian tied the game with 7 minutes left after striking the ball in a majestic way and overcoming Edu Sousa, who could do little about such a goal.

With two minutes left, Valdepeñas went for the game with an open tomb. The Ciudad Real team attacked with a player goalkeeper and in their first attempt to harm ElPozo, David Álvarez, a Murcian player, caught the ball and shot from his area to put the fifth for Javi Rodríguez’s team, who are made of another pasta this season.

It seemed that the Murcians were returning home with the victory in their pocket, but David Ramos’ men did not give up, they attacked again with five and with only two seconds left, the locals achieved the tie ‘in extremis’ in the boots of Eric Martel .

He knew how to suffer, come back, and get back in front when it seemed most complicated. ElPozo Murcia had it in his hand, perhaps he deserved the victory, but it escaped him in his last breath. Javi Rodríguez’s men return to the capital with sadness and anger, two arguments that they must use to continue growing and become a more compact team that competes like this Friday, but that wins games like this one.