Vin Diesel He is one of the iconic actors of the 'Fast and Furious' saga. The California actor is well known for playing 'Toretto' In the saga, an ex-convict and intrepid street racer and car mechanic. Today, the artist faces a delicate complaint for alleged sexual assault of one of his former workers.

What happened to Vin Diesel?

Vin Diesel was accused of sexually assaulting his personal assistant Asta Jonasson, as reported by TMZ. Jonasson would have been hired by the production company One Race Films to attend to Diesel while filming 'Fast and Furious 5' in Georgia. According to reports obtained by TMZ, the former assistant said she was tasked with escorting Diesel out of the hotel where the production was staying to avoid the paparazzi.

The plaintiff maintains that it was there that Diesel sexually assaulted her. She also assured that, hours later, Diesel's sister and president of One Race, Samantha Vincentcalled her and fired her, since “he no longer needed her help.”

What did Vin Diesel say after the serious complaint of sexual assault filed by Asta Jonasson?

Until now, Neither the actor nor his representatives have commented. about. It is important to highlight that the young woman did not report before “for fear of Diesel's power in Hollywood” and due to “her immigration status as a green card holder”; However, thanks to the #MeToo movement, Jonasson has decided to speak out. Additionally, it is possible to report sexual assault in California for crimes dating back to 2009.