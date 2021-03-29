The American actor of Dominican descent, Vin Diesel, signed an agreement to build a movie studio in Puerto Plata, in the north of the Dominican Republic. Luis Abinader, president of the Central American country, announced the good news through his Twitter account, where he published a photograph next to the famous.

The project will be divided into several stages and will have eight million square meters, in addition the destination will be reinforced by the construction of the Ámbar highway, which will connect Puerto Plata with Santiago and the rest of the provinces of the Northern Region.

“Today we want Bergantín to go down in history as a comprehensive, innovative and sustainable destination. What better way than to integrate the film industry into this proposal ”, said Abinader.

“From Bergantin, Puerto Plata we want to announce to the country the signing of an agreement for the construction of a film studio under the direction of Vin Diesel and One Race Film, which will consolidate the Dominican film industry and generate thousands of jobs and promote tourism, ”the president published from his social networks.

Luis Abinader announced the signing of a project with actor Vin Diesel, for the construction of a film studio. Photo: Luis Abinader Twitter

Abinader specified that the community of the Caribbean country is part of its comprehensive tourism development plan, which includes the reorganization and management of the La Ensenada, Luperón, Long Beach, Sosúa and Cabarete beaches.

Luis Abinader announced the signing of a project with actor Vin Diesel, for the construction of a film studio. Photo: Vin Diesel Instagram

For his part, Vin Diesel moved his followers on Instagram by sharing a photo next to his collaborators. “Great week of filming with my Dominican team. Thanks for all my people! All love, always, ”he wrote.

