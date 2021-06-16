After more than a year of delay due to Covid-19, the time has finally come: Fast & Furious 9 (or Fast 9, or F9, or…) will finally be released in our country on July 14, 2021! Almost exactly 20 years after the first movie, that is, making the protagonists think aloud about the end of the series. Vin Diesel (aka Vincent Mazout in Wallonia), who plays Dominic Toretto and is also the producer of the films, mentioned in an interview that he has entered into talks with director Justin Lin to put an end to the action films full of car violence. The two have thus come to the conclusion that Fast 9 should herald the last trilogy for Fast & Furious.

2023 and 2024

Fast 10 and Fast 11 would therefore be the last two films in the series, with a tentatively scheduled release sometime in 2023 and 2024. The two films should nicely round out the storylines of all the main characters while also taking the pressure off of the game. the actors, who have been working on the films for a large part since 2001. “This franchise started from scratch and the world has made it bigger than many other big names. But Fast & Furious also has a soul, and that soul needs rest,” said Diesel.

However, that does not mean that the ‘cinematic universe’ of Fast & Furious will also come to an end, because Diesel leaves the door open for new spin-offs such as ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ from 2019 (a terrible film, by the way). Until then, we can enjoy some mindless action full of cars three more times, with the first part of the last chapter in the cinemas soon, which fortunately have just opened again. Are you going to watch?