The Hollywood star, Mark Sinclair Vincent, 56, or better known as Vin Diesel, in recent days his name has been seen in all the media and not because of a new film in the well-known 'Fast and Furious' saga. ', but for being accused as sexual offender. Likewise, the serious public complaint was made by the same victim, Asta Jonassonwho was his assistant, while recording the aforementioned film in 2010. However, in the face of all this news, Vin has already spoken out on the subject through his lawyer Bryan Freedman.

We invite you to read this note that talks about the response given by the actor Vin Diesel about the accusation of sexual assault, which he faces today. Also, in which movie 'Fast and furious' abuse would have occurred.

What did Vin Diesel say about Asta Jonasson's complaint?

On this occasion, the one who came out to respond to Asta Jonasson's accusations was his lawyer, Bryan Freedman. To this end, he published a statement in which he detailed that everything stated by the alleged victim would be false.

“Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first time he has heard of this 13+ year old claim made by his alleged 9-day employee. There is clear evidence that completely refutes it.” these extravagant accusations,” the statement reads.

When would this event have happened?

According to the statements of Asta Jonasson, The abuse would have happened in 2010 when they were recording for 'Fast and Furious 5'. Asta's job was to escort Vin out of the hotel, where part of the production was staying to avoid the paparazzi.

How did Asta Jonasson's complaint happen?

The crime would have occurred in the hotel ST. Regiswhere I used to accompany him Pole. One of those days the complainant says that Vin grabbed her wrists and then took her to her bed. Although she tried to flee, Diesel It was stronger and stopped her. It was there that the touching began, without her consent.

Vin Diesel would not have responded directly due to a strategy by his lawyer Bryan Freedman. / Photo: capture YouTube / Universal

After the abuse, the sister of actor Samantha Vincet, He fired her with the argument that she was not essential to the production team and that her role would have ended, right after what happened.

