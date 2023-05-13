According to the protagonist and producer Vin Diesel, Fast X It could be a trilogy. During the film’s premiere event in Rome today, May 12, Diesel said that Universal wants Fast X be a trilogy It was originally going to be a two-part film, but the studio reportedly asked why not make one more.

“Before making this movie, the studio asked if it could be a two-part story. After the studio saw Part 1, they said if we could do Fast X: The End a trilogy. So…” Diesel said, without finishing the sentence.

Co-star Michelle Rodriguez added: “That’s three acts in any story.” Diesel then walked away from the interviewer, saying, “I’m going to get in trouble here.” Fact: Diesel won’t get in trouble for this.

In fact, this may have been a planned stunt to build even more hype for the series. Fast. Fast X It began production in April 2022, but quickly ran into some roadblocks when director Justin Lin, who has long been associated with the franchise, abruptly left the project.

He was succeeded by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulkthe series of lupine from Netflix). Fast X features Diesel and Rodriguez as leads, as well as Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Sung Kang.

Newcomers include Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad), as well as Rita Moreno (West Side Story) playing Dom’s grandmother.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I will summarize everything I’m thinking for the only time in an image and I think I’m not alone when I say: