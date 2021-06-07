Vin Diesel and the entire cast of the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious saga are promoting the premiere of the new film. Worldwide, Dominic Toretto and company return to deliver a great dose of action aboard their fast cars.

In the midst of all this hustle and bustle, the protagonist of this ninth production used his Instagram account to remember the late Paul Walker with an unpublished photo. Vin Diesel revealed that this image was reached by the missing actor’s own daughter .

“Weeks before the release of F9 … in pre-production for the finale starting in a few months … Meadow Walker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel. Naturally, one is filled with excitement, purpose, and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is an indescribable blessing. I hope to make you proud … All love, always “, revealed the protagonist of Fast and Furious.

Vin Diesel returns to star in a remake of Fast & Furious.

Vin Diesel and family Paul walker They have maintained a very close relationship since that fateful accident in 2013 that ended the actor’s life. This tragic death forced to delay the recordings of the seventh installment of the saga, which had to have the presence of Paul’s brother and special effects to culminate his participation in the film.

Fast & Furious 9 Breaks It At The Global Box Office

A few weeks after its release, Fast and Furious 9 reached the astronomical figure of 162 million dollars, of which more than 135 are from China. As is known, the film was released in few countries due to the current health situation that the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Peru, there is still no confirmed news for the return of cinema sales that have been closed since March 2020, when the first official case of COVID-19 was reported in the country.

