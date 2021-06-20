The first Fast & Furious movie hit the big screen in 2001. That is, It’s been two decades since Vin Diesel first played Dominic Toretto. We all remember that first installment and – perhaps – not many anticipated the great franchise it was going to become.

Now, despite the fact that the ninth film in the saga has already been released in different parts of the world, his arrival in the United States is scheduled for June 25 of this year . In that sense, the Vulture portal held a conversation with Diesel, who opened up about the continuity of the film series. “I love the fact that I can play Dom Toretto. The end comes because every good story needs an ending; because every book you’ve read has a last chapter; because that is the nature of the narrative ”.

“I’m sure there are people who would love to Fast Go on and on and on. The Fast Universe will, clearly, and there will be different story iterations and different story lines that will unfold in the future. But in terms of this mythology, I think we owe it to the fans – although I suspect that a lot of people will find it bittersweet – to give them the ending, “he added.

According to what was reported by different specialized media some time ago, the franchise still hopes to give two more films to its story, with which the plot would definitely close. However, Diesel did not completely dissociate himself from continuing with the project that led him to world fame.

“I will say that there is nothing that is off the table. I think the Toretto storyline that they have wanted to do can always exist in the future. It’s not something that’s completely off the table, ”he told Vulture in a Q&A posted on June 16, when asked about a possible spin-off.