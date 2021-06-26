Fast & Furious is one of the most popular movie franchises in the industry. The franchise has nine films and two more in production, to the delight of its fans.

Vin Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the saga, gave an interview to the Collider portal, where he spoke about the end of Fast and Furious.

The actor said that he already knows what the grand finale of Fast and Furious will be, which will be seen in the installment eleven, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

It is not the first time Diesel talks about the closing of the saga. At the beginning of June 2021 he also referred to the topic: “Every story needs its end. I know people think this saga shouldn’t end, but personally I think all good things need to end. There are reasons for it to end. The saga deserves it ”, expressed the actor.

Vin Diesel on his work with Dwayne Johnson

In an interview with Men’s Health, Diesel offered his explanation as to why he and his former Fast & Furious co-star have grown apart since 2018.

According to the interpreter, as a producer of the franchise he had to adopt a tough stance towards Johnson so that he gave himself completely to the role of Luke Hobbs, something that in his opinion he achieved.

“He was a difficult character to embody. My approach at that time was demanding to help him take that performance to the place we had to go, “he explained. “Hobbs hits the saga hard, like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work and pressure. I did what I had to do to get that performance, “he added.