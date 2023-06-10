A few weeks ago the following adventure of Fast and furioustape that celebrates the tenth part since Toretto it started with underground races and fights against evil organizations. And right with the most recent installment, it is established that there is another production on the way that will continue the plot immediately.

even his own Vin Diesel recently mentioned that it will bear the name of Fast and Furious X Part 2, and that we will not have to wait a long time to have its screening in theaters. Specifically, fans will be able to enjoy this conclusion next April 4, 2025and it is said that it could mark the final closure of the saga for a restart later.

Here what is mentioned in his instagram:

April 4, 2025… is less than 22 months away. I love how expressive and collaborative all the actors in our franchise feel coming into World’s Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a character stealing scene the world won’t forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do… 7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty. For those who didn’t know that FastX was only part one, know that part two will be an effort from our fast family and studio like you’ve never seen it. All love…

Remember that fast and furious x is available in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This saga is a gold mine for Universal Pictures, so closing it permanently is not a viable plan for the company. So, this conclusion will be worth looking at.