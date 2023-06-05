Three weeks after its premiere, Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ came out to say that he had solved his problems with Vin Diesel, the star of the “Fast and Furious” saga. The problem arose due to a comment by the former WWE wrestler that he did not like. Now, according to various American media, the interpreter of Dominick Toreto he would be angry with Jason Momoa, who is the new antagonist, in addition to blaming him for the criticism of the recent film.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious”: Dwayne Johnson to star in new movie without Vin Diesel

What happened between Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa?

According to what a source mentioned to the American medium Radar Online, Vin Diesel would be embarrassed by the fact that various critics have rescued Jason Momoa’s performance as the only outstanding feature of the film. In addition, he pointed out that the actor feels that he is being robbed of the role of the franchise that he himself built, through overacting and “stealing scenes.”

In addition, the same source stated that Vin’s jealousy is generating the dispute between the two, and the filming partners of both listen to the complaints and criticisms from the protagonist and Jason Momoa is aware of it. As recalled, the interpreter of “Aquaman” received various praises for being described as the best villain in the franchise. Among those who praised it was director Louis Leterrier.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid” defeats “Fast and Furious 10”: leads the box office in the United States

“Fast and furious 10”: what is the cast of the last film?

Vin Diesel as Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia ‘Letty’ Ortiz

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Tyrese Gibson as Roman ‘Rome’ Pearce

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh

Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner/Little Nobody

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Brie Larson as Tess

Alan Richtson as Aimes

Daniela Melchior as Isabel.

#Vin #Diesel #accuses #Jason #Momoa #stealing #spotlight #blames #criticizing #quotFast #Xquot