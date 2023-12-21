CNN: Vin Diesel's former assistant accused him of sexual harassment

American actor, star of the Fast and Furious films Vin Diesel was accused of sexual harassment. About it reports CNN TV channel.

It is clarified that the application to the Supreme Court of the State of California was filed by the former assistant of the artist Asta Jonasson. She claims the incident happened more than 10 years ago. According to Jonasson, Diesel accosted her in an Atlanta hotel room in 2010, ignoring clear statements from her that she did not consent. After the woman screamed and ran towards the bathroom, the actor allegedly pressed her body against the wall.

In addition, Jonasson accused Vin Diesel's One Race Productions and sister Samantha Vincent. The woman claims that the actor's sister fired her just a few hours after the incident.

According to the TV channel, Jonasson demands administrative fines in the amount of 10 thousand dollars for each violation.

