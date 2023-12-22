Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by a former assistant: “Fired because I resisted”

A former assistant of Vin Diesel is suing the actor for sexual assault which allegedly occurred in 2010 during the filming of the film Fast & Furious 5 in Georgia. The woman, Asta Jonasson, claims to have been hired by the One Race production studio and that Diesel put his hands on her committing unwanted sexual acts in a hotel room in Atlanta.

READ ALSO: Luckily Woody Allen is here with his new film

She also claims that hours after the alleged rape, Diesel's sister – who was also the president of One Race – called her to tell her who had been fired.

Jonasson claims she was ousted because she resisted the actor during the alleged violence. The lawsuit was filed under a California law that allows victims to sue for sex crimes that occurred after 2009.

Subscribe to the newsletter

