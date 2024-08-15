Migrants: Viminale, -62% landings in Italy in 2024, increase in Spain and Greece

The number of migrants landing in Italy from the beginning of the year to July 31st has decreased by 62.36%, reaching a total of 33,480: in the same period of 2023, arrivals had been 88,939. These are the data contained in the Viminale 2024 August dossier. In the face of the reduction in migratory flows, equal to 64% in the central Mediterranean and 75% along the Balkan route, a parallel increase in arrivals was noted along the Western and Eastern Mediterranean routes which specifically affected Spain and Greece.

According to Frontex data, 29,196 landings were recorded in the first seven months of the year in Spain, +153% compared to the same period in 2023, and 29,673 in Greece from 1 January to 31 July 2024, equal to +57% compared to the first seven months of 2023. There are 58,578 departures of irregular migrants blocked by Libya (12,548) and Tunisia (46,030) while 3,079 migrants have been repatriated since the beginning of the year (+19.71%). There are 1,525 people who have arrived in Italy, especially Afghans, Syrians and Eritreans, through legal access channels.

Violence against women: Piantedosi, ‘379 protected listening places activated’

”Unfortunately, very serious acts of violence against women have also occurred in recent days. In addition to the investigative effort to immediately bring the perpetrators of these vile crimes to justice, we are committed to strengthening prevention and protection actions by also strengthening the tools of investigation and judicial action, as demonstrated by the recent changes to the Red Code. The work carried out by our law enforcement agencies is also fundamental. The State Police and the Carabinieri have activated 379 places throughout the country dedicated to the protected listening of victims with the use of personnel trained to interact with those who have suffered violence both in the first contact in emergency situations and to support them in the reporting process.” This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi in connection from the Viminale for Ferragosto with the operations rooms of the Police Forces, the Fire Brigade, the Department of Civil Protection, the Port Authorities and the Local Police of Rome Capitale.

Migrants: Piantedosi, ‘+20% repatriations, 60 thousand blocked by Tunisia and Libya’

”We are also comforted by the results achieved on the repatriation front, which show a 20% increase, also thanks to the recent extraordinary operations conducted by all the Police Headquarters to remove irregular migrants from our country”. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi in connection from the Viminale for Ferragosto with the operations rooms of the Police Forces, the Fire Brigade, the Department of Civil Protection, the Port Authorities and the Local Police of Rome Capital. ”This year alone, the departure of almost 60 thousand migrants from the coasts of Libya and Tunisia has been prevented, countries from which, moreover, with the support of international organizations, over 9 thousand migrants in the last 6 months alone have benefited from assisted voluntary repatriations – explained Piantedosi – A 360-degree strategy that this year has led to a reduction in landings on our coasts of over 62% compared to 2023, compared to an increase in arrivals of over 150% along the Western Mediterranean route and 57% on the Eastern one”. ”Particularly significant is what happened in Lampedusa where in the first 7 months of this year 21 thousand migrants arrived, equal to 64% less than in the same period in 2023 when there were 58 thousand,” he said.

Migrants: Piantedosi, ‘+20% repatriations, 60 thousand blocked by Tunisia and Libya’

”We are also comforted by the results achieved on the repatriation front, which show a 20% increase, also thanks to the recent extraordinary operations conducted by all the Police Headquarters to remove irregular migrants from our country”. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi in connection from the Viminale for Ferragosto with the operations rooms of the Police Forces, the Fire Brigade, the Department of Civil Protection, the Port Authorities and the Local Police of Rome Capital. ”This year alone, the departure of almost 60 thousand migrants from the coasts of Libya and Tunisia has been prevented, countries from which, moreover, with the support of international organizations, over 9 thousand migrants in the last 6 months alone have benefited from assisted voluntary repatriations – explained Piantedosi – A 360-degree strategy that this year has led to a reduction in landings on our coasts of over 62% compared to 2023, compared to an increase in arrivals of over 150% along the Western Mediterranean route and 57% on the Eastern one”. ”Particularly significant is what happened in Lampedusa where in the first 7 months of this year 21 thousand migrants arrived, equal to 64% less than in the same period in 2023 when there were 58 thousand,” he said.

Violence against women: Viminale, 174 killed in 19 months, 72 by partners or exes

Between 1 January 2023 and 31 July 2024, 174 voluntary homicides were committed with female victims, of these 145 were developed in a family or emotional context and 92 were committed by the partner or ex-partner. These are the data contained in the 2024 Viminale August dossier. In the same period, there were 29,946 reports of stalking, 8,738 warnings from the Police Commissioner, of which 5,379 for domestic violence and 1,166 removals.

Cybersecurity: Viminale, 33.5 attacks per day since the beginning of 2023

Between January 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024, 19,364 cyber attacks were detected by Cnaipic and Nosc: an average of approximately 33.5 attacks per day. 333 people have been investigated for these attacks. This is the data contained in the 2024 Viminale August Bank Holiday dossier. In total, 88,797 online crimes were detected in 19 months with 12,605 people investigated: among these, 4,252 cases of child pornography and online grooming, for which 1,972 people were investigated, 15,177 crimes against the person with 2,116 people investigated, 16,077 computer frauds discovered (1,536 people investigated), 28,001 online scams with 5,711 people investigated, 805 postal crimes with 71 people investigated. There are 316 cases of terrorism prevention with 72 people investigated.

Migrants: Viminale, 98,353 asylum requests since the beginning of the year (+35.73%), +91% rejected

There were 98,353 asylum requests submitted between 1 January and 31 July 2024, an increase of 35.73% compared to the same period in 2023, when 72,460 were registered. These are the data contained in the 2024 Viminale Ferragosto dossier. The applications examined are 51,797 (+61.30%) and in particular 3,522 (+17.9%) for refugee status, 5,905 (+58.5%) for subsidiary protection, 32,011 (+91.7%) applications have had a denial provision, in 3,263 cases (+147.9%) the applicants have become untraceable or have renounced. Between 1 January and 31 July 2024, 644 (+65%) decisions have been taken in matters of international protection: 145 (+104%) of revocation of international protection, 305 (+952%) of cessation of international protection, 194 (-33%) of confirmation of international protection and 1535 (+1625%) initiations of the cessation/revocation procedure.

Residence permits issued increase by 11% from the beginning of the year to July 31 in Italy (1,210,943) compared to the first seven months of 2023 when 1,089,815 were issued. In particular, the permits issued for subordinate work are 319,504 (+13%), 48,780 (+7%) for self-employment, 200,735 (+5%) for family reunifications, 641,924 (+12.5%) for other reasons including study permits and special cases.

Security: Viminale, 158 illegal occupations cleared in metropolitan cities

From 1 October 2022 to 30 June 2024, 158 eviction interventions of illegal occupations of particularly significant properties were carried out in metropolitan cities; 2,086 public housing units have been vacated. These are the data contained in the 2024 Viminale Ferragosto dossier.

Security: Viminale, doubled military presence Safe roads in stations

Six thousand soldiers are employed in the Safe Roads operation, 20% more than in 2023 when there were 5 thousand, while those guarding the stations have been doubled (800) which in 2023 were 400. These are the data contained in the dossier of Ferragosto del Viminale 2024

Terrorism: Viminale, 130 expelled from 1 January 2023

Between January 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024, 130 people were expelled for reasons of state security, 36 extremists were arrested, and 298 foreign fighters were monitored. These are the data contained in the 2024 Viminale Ferragosto dossier.