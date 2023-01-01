According to the Viminale, the migrants who landed in Italy in 2022 numbered over 100,000. According to updated data, 104,061 people arrived from January 1 to December 30, against 67,034 in 2021 and 34,000 in 2022. December 28, in particular, was the day in December with the most arrivals (939). The month with the most landings, on the other hand, was August, with 16,822, while March recorded only 1,358 arrivals.

The countries of origin of the migrants are mainly Egypt, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Syria and Afghanistan. Finally, there were 12,687 unaccompanied foreign minors (10,053 last year, 4,687 in 2020).

The data on migrants from the Ministry of the Interior are one of the topics at the center of Matteo Piantedosi’s interview with La Repubblica last December 31, in which the minister confirms that the number of arrivals should be considered a national emergency. “The reception system in the area is already collapsing”, he explained, and “the tenders to secure new places are going deserted. The possibility of adequate reception is a question of people’s dignity. I find it strange that collective sensitivity stops at the moment of disembarkation while there is no attention to the sustainability of uncontrolled flows that generate marginalization”.

“The government – ​​underlined Piantedosi in another passage – wants to implement a policy on the countries of origin and transit of migratory flows that can lead to the progressive emptying of the centers where people end up who leave with the mirage of embarking on the African coast. It is an ambitious program that takes time. Contacts with the interior ministers of the countries concerned are already active. We are planning a series of face-to-face meetings shortly.”