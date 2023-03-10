Kicks and punches in a parking lot against a 16-year-old boy, also hit with batons by a group of minors, probably for reasons of jealousy: the carabinieri arrested two brothers in Brianza for robbery and aggravated injuries in connection with an episode dating back to last June happened in Vimercate, near Monza.

The young man was beaten and robbed of his cell phone, in the presence of the father – investigated in competition – of the two attackers. He was in a pizzeria with friends of the same age when the group of troublemakers surrounded him, made him stand up and take him to the parking lot of the club. Only thanks to the 112 call made by the restaurant employees – also threatened – did he stop the violence. The three fled in a car driven by their parent.

The victim was taken to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza and discharged with a 10-day prognosis: in the beating he suffered multiple bruises and a head trauma. Her fault would be that of having witnessed the beating of one of the two attackers, who had made an appointment with a friend of hers to “clarify the matter” regarding a little girl they were both courting. The two brothers, recognized by the cameras, are now in two different communities.