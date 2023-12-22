RBC: Japanese Astellas will stop producing the antibiotic vilprafen in Russia

The Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas has decided to withdraw the antibiotic vilprafen (international name: josamycin) from the Russian market. We are talking about the drugs vilprafen and vilprafen solutab.

In Russia, these drugs are produced by the Ortat and Zio-Zdorovye factories. Representatives of Zio-Zdorovye told reporters that the production of the antibiotic was being discontinued in the country. The Russian representative office of Astellas confirmed this information, clarifying that the company’s other drugs will remain on the Russian market. The reason for this decision is unknown.

The situation was commented on by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health stated that the remnants of the antibiotic, which contains the active substance josamycin, in the country’s medical organizations will last for about six months.

According to data from the analytical showcase of the government of the Russian Federation, the current supply of medical organizations with drugs with the INN josamycin is 6.4 months

Despite the fact that the media wrote that the antibiotic has no analogues, the Ministry of Health emphasized that medicines with the international nonproprietary names azithromycin and clarithromycin, which are steadily being introduced into civilian circulation, could be an alternative.

Vilprafen has found widespread use in medicine

Preparations based on josamycin are used in the treatment of infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract and ENT organs, infections in dentistry and ophthalmology, skin and soft tissues, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) and others.

Vilprafen and vilprafen solutab differ from each other in the form of release – they are produced in the form of film-coated tablets and in the form of dissolving tablets.

DSM Group CEO Sergei Shulyak notes that the antibiotic is in great demand in the country. In his opinion, patients will not be left without this medicine. The specialist does not rule out that one of its current manufacturers will receive a compulsory license to produce the drug.

There is a shortage of other popular drugs in Russian pharmacies

In December, it became known that in some Russian regions the drug Strattera (Atomoxetine) for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) began to run out. It is produced by the American company Eli Lilly.

As of December 15, the medicine was not available in pharmacies in Voronezh, Omsk, Yaroslavl, as well as in the Sverdlovsk, Kemerovo, Saratov, and Tambov regions. Moreover, the last delivery of Stratter was about six months ago.

In addition, on December 6 it was reported that Russian pharmacies began to run out of the popular anti-arthritis drug Yaquinus from Pfizer. Its complete absence from sale was observed in pharmacies in Volgograd, Voronezh, Saratov, Sochi, Novosibirsk, Krasnodar and other large cities. A Pfizer representative was later assured that supplies of the drug were being made regularly.