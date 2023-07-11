Vilnius (Union)

NATO leaders will meet today and tomorrow in Lithuania at a summit that will be dominated by Ukraine’s support and Kiev’s request to join the system, as well as the accession of Sweden, which wants to become the 32nd member of the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive with a message to the leaders of the 31 member states of the alliance that his country deserves to join the alliance after ending the current crisis.

Attention turns again to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the NATO summit, where the allies are asking him to agree to Sweden’s accession.

And if Ankara gave the green light to Finland’s accession last April, it still opposes Sweden’s accession.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is due to meet the leaders of Turkey and Sweden in Vilnius, seeking to break the impasse over Stockholm’s bid to join the alliance.

President Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristershon are visiting the Lithuanian capital to attend the NATO summit, which begins today.

Yesterday, Erdogan said that the European Union should open the way for Ankara to join it before the Turkish Parliament approves Sweden’s request to join NATO.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden praised yesterday the solid friendship between his country and Britain, the closest ally of the United States, as he arrived at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office in London for talks before the “NATO” summit aimed at showing Western support for Ukraine. Biden arrived in Britain, the day before yesterday, at the start of a short tour that includes three countries, including Lithuania, where the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit is being held.

King Charles received the US President yesterday, at Windsor Castle, after his brief meeting with Rishi Sunak, during which they emphasized the strength of bilateral relations. This meeting is the first between them since the king’s coronation. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the two leaders exchanged opinions before the NATO summit in Lithuania. Before the visit, Biden called for caution at the present time regarding Ukraine’s bid to join the alliance, noting that there was no consensus on its accession.

After the London-NATO summit, Biden heads to Finland to meet with the leaders of the Nordic countries.