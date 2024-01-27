Vice-Mayor of Vilnius Arunas Šileris said that from September of this year in city schools, students will no longer be offered to study Russian as a second foreign language. The official’s words on Friday, January 26, were broadcast by a Lithuanian TV channel LRT.

“The municipality will create conditions for those who are already studying Russian as a foreign language to change it to one of the languages ​​of the European Union,” added Schileris.

Thus, schoolchildren will be offered the already taught French, German, and Spanish languages. The Vilnius municipality is negotiating with representatives of foreign embassies about the possibilities of attracting additional teachers of these languages.

Among other things, LRT recalled that at the moment in Lithuania, students most often choose Russian as a second foreign language (about 70%), and the demand for French and German has been declining for several years.

Earlier, on January 4, Lithuanian Minister of Education, Science and Sports Gintautas Jakstas said that the country is actively considering the possibility of abandoning the teaching of the Russian language in schools. Ukrainian may begin to be taught instead, the minister said.