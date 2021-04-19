Vilma Ibarra, Legal and Technical Secretary of the national Government, harshly criticized this Sunday the ruling of the Buenos Aires Chamber of Appeals that ordered that in the City of Buenos Aires there must be face-to-face classes, despite the presidential DNU that indicates otherwise.

“It is institutional severity, extremely worrying, and have led to enormous unrest in a society that is already worried, “the official shot in an interview with C5N.

For Ibarra, “it has been a huge recklessness what has been done “, because” the families had to be reassured and respect federal regulations, the decisions of those who were elected by the people. “

“It’s not understandable that a contentious-administrative chamber of a city has epidemiological elements, not even medical knowledge, to be able to review a public health measure, “he warned.

The presidential legal advisor also recalled that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta “has spoiled all last year that the DNU was ideal for making public health decisions, even with an epidemiological curve of infections lower than the current one. “

Ibarra sees a electoral intention in the decision of the Buenos Aires government to judicialize its difference with the Nation, and that is why it stated that “politics is settled at the polls, not in the courts.”

“There are who they are tempted to politicize something that should be everyone’s priority. The levels of control that have been on the part of the City of Buenos Aires have been minimal, we see it every day those of us who walk through these streets. We have taken the measures that scientific and medical consensus indicate for the exponential growth of infections, “he continued with his criticisms.

The official assured that the suspension of face-to-face classes is “a reasonable measure, prudent, temporary and provided for 15 days “, which was taken” to try to slow down, lower and reduce the contagion curve, which is exponential and is dangerously straining the health system. “

“Let’s do all necessary presentationss in Justice, “Ibarra finally announced.

These statements are in the same line as those of the entire opposition arch since the ruling that urges the Buenos Aires government to open the classrooms tomorrow was known.

Alberto Fernández himself considered earlier as a “legal havoc” at the disposal.

Martín Soria, Minister of Justice, went even further: “Using the Judiciary politically is a macrismo specialty, but this time they have gone too far, “he wrote on his social networks.

On the other hand, the government’s sights are on Maria de las Nieves Macchiavelli, one of the three chambermaids who signed the ruling and is the sister of the Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment. For this reason, there were not a few who within Kirchnerism alluded to a “Forum Shopping”.

