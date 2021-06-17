Vilma Ibarra crossed Facundo Moyano on social networks, after the deputy published the photo of a union debate on gender policies without guests at the table. “Women are part of the labor force,” Alberto Fernández’s Legal and Technical Secretary replied.

Minutes later, the deputy justified the situation and left a promise for the future union, with a subtle chicana.

“You cannot discuss the future of work, nor union democratization, nor gender perspective in the unions, without us“, wrote the official of the Presidency, a historical activist of feminism and sexual diversity.

“Women we are part of the workforce, of wealth creation and production. #EsConNosotras “, he concluded on Twitter, where he responded by directly citing the message that Moyano had published on Tuesday.

Vilma Ibarra’s tweet for the photo and the message from Facundo Moyano.

The national deputy of the Frente de Todos had shared an image of a meeting of trade unionists “sub-55”, as he called them. Among the issues they discussed, according to the legislator himself, was the “gender perspective in unions”.

What did not take long to arouse criticism in networks was that among the twenty trade unionists sitting at the table there was not a single woman.

Minutes after Ibarra will attract your attention of the legislator, Moyano tried to justify himself, also on Twitter.

Hugo Moyano’s son assured that a woman will be the next secretary of the Single Union of Workers of Toll and Related, which has the deputy as a reference and that on Monday celebrated its 15th anniversary.



Facundo Moyano’s tweet, with “young trade unionists” and some hidden bottles of wine.

“The photo reflects a reality in unionism. In percentage, there are more men who hold positions of hierarchy, that is why we have to open the discussion“Moyano explained.

And then he launched his promise with chicana, with an emoji of the fingers in V: “I tell you that Sutpa’s next headline will be a woman. If Moroni leaves us “he wrote, referring to the Minister of Labor.

“Whenever you want you can debate with her”, closed Moyano, in his post for Ibarra. She was referring to her union successor in the tolls union. What if, answered for her.

The voice of Ibarra had not been the only one to be heard due to the contradiction between the written message and the photograph that Moyano had published.



Facundo Moyano’s response to Vilma Ibarra for her questioning of the lack of female representation in a union meeting.

The lawyer Natalia Volosin wrote: “They put up to purple doily, but they forgot to summon the women. Details. “His comment was in reference to the color that represents the fight for gender equality.

For her part, the journalist Ana Correa He said: “I’m going crazy. This shows that there was premeditation (?) in the whole staging. hide the wine but not to invite women“.

Both messages received the endorsement of Ibarra, with individual “Like” that also marked their differences with Moyano.



The comment of the lawyer Natalia Volosin on the meeting of Facundo Moyano. He received the “Like” from Vilma Ibarra.

“Facu, gender perspective in the unions and all types? I don’t know, I prefer that they not even say it, because it makes me ashamed, but above all it’s insultinge, “wrote María Florencia Freijo, author of the book (” Mal) Educadas “and a reference in the debate on gender.

“And the female quota? ¿?”, asked the user @ anagrama34. “Gender perspective issue: we don’t have it,” added @Ing_Torta.

Last week, Moyano had celebrated the enactment of the Gender Equality Law in the Media.

“This initiative will give equal opportunities, inclusion and plurality of voices. We want more women in decision-making positions, in the microphones, the newsrooms, in the editorials of the newspapers,” he wrote on his social network.

Bottles, glasses and a cork: Moyano’s carelessness

Other details had helped make the message and photograph shared by Facundo Moyano viral. It is that under a table 100% free of alcohol they appeared a couple of bottles of red wine.



Facundo Moyano, at the toll workers union party in 2019. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Hiding in the rush, the bottles were half hidden behind the curtain that formed the tablecloth. However, Twitter users quickly discovered them.

One was located at the bottom of the image, on the floor, next to the head of the table, where the reference of the Union of Toll Workers was located. The other appeared to the left of the photo, also leaning on the floor and behind the tablecloth.

There were other indications of the presence of wine: a lonely cork, left on the table, and several glasses with dark liquid despite the fact that almost all the soda bottles were closed.

