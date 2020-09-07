Sixteen staff members are quarantined, considered contact cases. The establishment in Seine-Saint-Denis will remain closed monthly until Wednesday, September 9.

The Jean Rostand high school in Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis) closed on Monday, September 7 after the discovery of two positive cases for coronavirus in the management team and in school life, franceinfo learned from the rectorate of Créteil. The establishment has announced to the parents of the 1,300 students that it will remain closed at least until Wednesday, September 9.

The sixteen members of the management and school life staff are placed in quarantine for 14 days from Monday. They are all considered as contact cases, after having met during an informal meeting a few days before the start of the school year. The establishment therefore finds itself without any management team, apart from the teachers.

The rectorate is in the process of constituting a replacement team to be able to reopen “as quickly as possible”. The representative of the high school FCPE, Hanaine Ben Adj, indicates “not to beleive” to the possibility of setting up a new team so quickly.