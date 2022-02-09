Lewis Hamilton, after a regenerating break after Abu Dhabi of almost two months made of silence, work and relaxation, is ready to hunt down again that eighth world title that he missed in 2021. The defeat against Max Verstappen, matured at last lap of the last race makes the # 44 particularly hungry for revenge. Paradoxically, however, despite all the media hype that surrounded the British veteran during the winter, the real curiosity at Mercedes is represented by his new teammate, George Russell. The former Williams standard bearer has finished a long three-year apprenticeship, made up of some mistakes and many spectacular performances, and is now ready to try to find his space among the greats of the Circus.

For the first time since 2016, or since the year of the title won by Nico Rosberg on Hamilton at the end of an interminable ‘fratricidal’ duel that lasted three years, Mercedes has two potential first drivers at home. However, not everyone is convinced that – regardless of any team orders – Russell will be able to keep up with the most experienced and titled compatriot right from the start. According to the 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuvethe last driver to win the title with Williams, shining in a bottom-ranking team is much easier than doing it when you run all weeks to look for wins and podiums.

“We don’t know George’s true worth – pointed out the Canadian champion, during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport – it’s true, he had a good race when he replaced Lewis in Bahrain. It was easy to impress Williams but the question remains what he will be able to do over a season with the pressure he has on a great team and having Hamilton as his teammate. He has talent, but is he that of a champion or will he be another Bottas capable only of doing some good races? “. Starting next March 20, the first answers will begin to be received in Bahrain.