There season 2022 has already archived the first two races valid for this year’s world championship, which foresees, pending a GP to replace the Russian one, another twenty appointments on the calendar. It is therefore relatively early to predict who will be the real winner of the drivers and manufacturers standings, with only the current predictions that can at most be taken into consideration to make a comparison with the final results. Still, for a former driver of the caliber of Jacques Villeneuveone outcome is already certain: Mercedes will not win the title.

The 1997 champion, in fact, has already issued his sentence on the crisis manifested by the Anglo-German team in the start of the new era of F1, so much so that it has already been excluded from the fight for the championship reserved for teams: “It is obvious that she fell off the pedestal – explained the Canadian in his column on formulas1.nl – for years their bad weekends could be disguised by their engine power, but that’s no longer the case. It will be interesting how the team reacts, because Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton are not used to this. But we can already say that competing for the title is no longer an option“. In addition, Villeneuve also expressed their views on George Russellwho, according to him, will be able to maintain his advantage over Hamilton for the rest of the season: “Lewis has always had a perfect car – he has declared – and he never had to push because they were much faster. For George, however, it is different, also because comes from years of experience with a less competitive car like the Williams“.

Points of view that are perfectly in agreement with another former driver who raced with Villeneuve at the turn of the 90s and 2000s as Ralf Schumacher: “Mercedes has very little hope for the title – the German explained to Sky Deutschland – and Russell is also proving that Hamilton now has a team mate on his level. It will be exciting to watch this comparison, also because Russell is not one to be satisfied of his current position as second pilot. The championship is very long, and when Mercedes can compete again, Leclerc and Verstappen will be too far ahead. It will be interesting to see how the sponsors and the team itself react, because none of them are used to this. Moreover, with the budget cap, it will be difficult to change course “.