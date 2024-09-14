The ‘Case’ of the Missed Team Orders

In recent weeks, especially after the events in Monza, the McLaren has been at the centre of attention for its management – ​​judged by many to be too deficient – ​​of internal relationships between its two drivers: Lando Norris and Oscar PiastriThe Englishman is slowly chipping away at the gap separating him from Max Verstappen at the top of the Drivers’ championship, but so far Papaya team principal Andrea Stella has never given Piastri any explicit instructions in the race to help his teammate, who is better placed than him in the championship.

This policy is potentially already cost Norris several championship pointsslowing down the already difficult attempt to come back against the current champion. After the Italian GP, ​​the 1997 world champion was among those most critical of the McLaren management’s actions Jacques Villeneuvewho at the microphones of Sky Sports F1 he used some rather harsh words towards the British team.

Villeneuve without brakes

“I find them a bit pathetic. This is F1. This is the pinnacle. If I were a McLaren fan, I would be angry. Do they really want to win? Do they care? – thundered the Canadian – because it doesn’t seem like they want to win. It’s all good [quello che dicono]but this is F1. You are here to win. That’s all that matters”.

There has also been speculation in the paddock that Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber, has ensured that the contract provides for the impossibility of giving team orders to your pilot: “Then they should simply say: ‘It’s in the contract, we can’t do anything’ – added Villeneuve – it’s very simple. This would be much better than a 30 minute explanation of values. No, it’s F1. I’m here to win”, he concluded.