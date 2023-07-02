The applause of Jacques, F1 world champion in 1997: “I don’t know where you find all that energy but now he’s unbeatable”
It’s one thing to win, it’s another to dominate. A third, even more devastating, is to do what Max Verstappen is doing. The alarming danger of boredom from increasingly predictable results, however, if nothing else, is counterbalanced by the astonishment that such monstrous superiority arouses in everyone, including those who precede Max in the golden register of the World Championship.
