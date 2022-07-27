Eight pole positions out of twelve races, but just four wins: Ferrari put a very fast F1-75 on the track – and unlike the 2019 SF90, the 2022 car does not collapse in the race on Sunday, on the contrary – but as pointed out by the Spanish newspaper AS Charles Leclerc currently has a low conversion rate between signed pole positions and victories that were actually realized. The Monegasque driver has reached 16 pole positions like Max Verstappen, but has won ‘only’ five races in his career against the 27 victories already collected by the reigning world champion.

Obviously it should not be forgotten how a good number of the 16 pole positions signed by Leclerc were authentic feats by the Ferrari driver, truly an ace with few equals on the flying lap on Saturday. In the race, then, other factors emerge and not all under the control of the Monegasque as for example happened in Monaco and Silverstone regarding the decisions of the wall or in Spain and Azerbaijan when Leclerc was betrayed by the Ferrari power unit.

In any case, it is singular that Verstappen and Red Bull’s advantage in the standings over Leclerc and Ferrari is like this. conspicuous in light of two almost identical cars in terms of race performance. In fact, the Dutchman has 63 points ahead of the Maranello Scuderia driver, who pays 82 points to Milton Keynes in the team ranking.

Jacques Villeneuve pointed out that 2022 is an example of how Ferrari and Leclerc do not win championships: “Leclerc and Verstappen had the same pace, only Leclerc made another mistake he shouldn’t make – the opinion of the world champion with Williams in 1997 expressed in his editorial on the Dutch site Formulas 1 – he admitted it himself, he doesn’t deserve the championship in this way. I don’t understand either, in Austria he withstood the pressure perfectly. This is the big difference with Verstappen, who is not wrong. And when he’s beaten by Leclerc, he often finishes second, so the huge gap doesn’t narrow quickly. So we have a championship with two more or less equal cars, but one in which one has a great advantage. It’s the best example of how you can’t win a championship ”.