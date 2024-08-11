Schumacher’s F1 hopes

Having become Formula 2 champion in 2020, Mick Schumacher he made his debut in the top series the following year with Haas, remaining with the American team also in 2022. A parenthesis, that in F1, which did not particularly convince several fans and above all the then team principal Günther Steiner, with Michael’s son of art who then remained in the Circus exclusively as a test driver for Mercedes and McLaren, in addition to opening a new parenthesis this season as an official driver in the WEC with Alpine.

Schumacher’s main wish, as often reiterated by the German driver, remains that of a Stable return to F1with the latter a candidate for a possible promotion to Alpine as Pierre Gasly’s teammate, although that role would seem to be more reserved for Jack Doohan. In addition, to complicate matters, there would be the desire of several teams not to focus on Schumacher, at least according to the opinion of Jacques Villeneuve.

No team pushing for Schumacher

Talking to InstantCasino.comthe 1997 world champion believes that the 25-year-old is not at the centre of attention of the teams who still have to complete their line-ups for 2025: “It seems no team wants Mick Schumacher to drive for them – explained the Canadian – Mick and his team pushed hard, but No one seems to be going out of their way to have him on their team. The problem is that his years in F1 did not end well. He could do better and show promise in the position he is in, but the evidence is there for all to see. For the teams it is worrying: do they want to take the risk of hoping that Mick is better than he was? At the moment it doesn’t seem so“.

In F1 more for the image

Promoted by Haas in 2021 as Nikita Mazepin’s teammate, Schumacher did not score any points in that world championship, unlike what happened the following year in two races. However, in that season, the German was the protagonist of performances not up to the level of Kevin Magnussen, as well as being the protagonist of some errors that generated conflicts with Steiner. Currently, many fans and some members of the paddock such as Toto Wolff and Jean Todt support Schumacher’s return to F1, but Villeneuve’s opinion remains clear: “If a team hires Mick as an F1 driver it is because they want Schumacher’s image and hope he is better than he was at Haas.“.