The year of records

The third world title won by Max Verstappen it was the icing on the cake of an impeccable season for the Dutchman, author of new absolute records as well as 19 championship victories. Impressive results which highlighted the qualities of the RB19 and his talent, which he also developed thanks to a work ethic recognized by many other drivers, including another Formula 1 world champion like Jacques Villeneuve.

Always at work

Winner in 1997, as well as the last driver to take Williams to the top of the world, the Canadian underlined the skills and qualities of the 26-year-old, such as to have brought the single-seater to a higher level of competitiveness than one might really think: “Red Bull isn't that far away – he declared in an interview with planetf1.com – when they went to pole position it was a tenth, half a tenth ahead. It's a narrow margin, that doesn't mean being dominant. These are not the years when Mercedes was a second ahead of everyone and everyone agreed, there was no problem. Max makes a difference because he works 24 hours a day. He never gets tired. She gets out of the car and is still thinking about racing. I don't see other drivers doing that. Maybe a little Alonso but everyone else is busy doing something else. They get out of the car and do a bunch of other things. If everyone concentrated like Max, maybe they would be on his level”.

Giving everything, always

A concentration and determination to keep the level always high which, according to Villeneuve, was seen from the first to the last race of the championship, even when there was no longer any need to push for the championship: “It completely makes the big difference between him, Perez and also the rest of the group – he added – to the last race you could see it from free practice how if it was the first day of the season and he was fighting for the championship. There is no difference for him: he is on the track and gives his all.”

Never waste time

Another example of Verstappen's desire to never give up, Villeneuve indicated in the second free practice session in Abu Dhabi. In that case, with the test shortened due to the display of the red flag, the Red Bull driver overtook the competitors in front of him in the pit lane, with the aim of returning to the track quickly to set other lap times: “I understand this – concluded the Canadian – there's little time left and you should exit the pit lane quickly because that's how it will be in the race, but instead everyone is going very slowly. You're allowed to overtake, so why not? It was fun! That focus makes the difference“.