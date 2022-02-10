The regulatory revolution that accompanies the advent of the 2022 Formula 1 season obviously adds a certain spice to these months of winter waiting. Never as this year has there been great curiosity to evaluate the performance and reliability of the cars since the first winter tests, even if due to the many innovations introduced there is a real risk that both the Barcelona shakedowns and the actual tests. of Sakhir are not very indicative in terms of performance. There are those who expect a revolution at the top of the Circus, but few are ready to bet against the two teams that dominated the last year: Mercedes And Red Bull.

Although the teams of Brackley and Milton Keynes have managed to compete for both world titles until the last GP, it is difficult to think that these two superpowers will not be in contention for the World Championship again this year. According to the 1997 world champion, Jacques Villeneuvethe duel we witnessed last year promises to be repeated in the new season as well. “The great strength of Mercedes is the engine – explained the Canadian to Gazzetta dello Sport – even last year it was superior to that of Honda. The new rules have virtually no effect on this area. I therefore believe that it will keep an advantage. Then Lewis Hamilton will be able to adapt quickly to the new rules. Of course, usually in these conditions the best is Adrian Newey, so I foresee a fight with Red Bull “.

The seven times world champion, however, could weigh, in the opinion of the last world champion with Williams, the emotional waste of what happened in Abu Dhabi last December 12th. A World Championship lost in that way, on the last lap of the last GP and in controversial circumstances, could in fact have scored Hamilton. “Getting beaten by Max definitely hurt him. Verstappen never gave up – underlined Villeneuve – he was always at the top and Lewis knows this. And then psychologically thinking that the championship has been stolen from you is heavy. He who knows if he will come back tired or gritty“.