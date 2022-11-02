Boring: this was the most recurring term expressed by fans at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix, actually a less exciting and spectacular race than the others to be staged in this world championship. However, as always happens in mass judgments on a certain event, there is also a counterpart that has grasped several interesting aspects from the third last round of the year, not considering the Mexican race monotonous. Among these, there is also the opinion of the 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuvewho highlighted some points to consider in his column on the Dutch site formulas1.nl.

Above all, the mistakes of a strategic nature committed by Mercedes during the race, such as to push the Canadian to a critical comment on the work of the Brackley team: “Mercedes has had the best car for years, and has never been cornered – said the 51-year-old – on Sunday they were on the defensive, while Red Bull went on the attack. If you defend yourself, the choices are never decisive and you only win if the other makes mistakes. In the first half of the race, it was good to see that the soft tire survived despite the full fuel tanks and the poorly rubberized track. For 50 years now, the race has lightened up and the track becomes more adherent. I was surprised by the choice of hard rubber. Lewis Hamilton still had speed, so why not? But for George Russell the frustration was great: asked several times to continue and switch to soft rubber. After all, she had nothing to lose. Everyone could see what Ricciardo was doing with the mediums, which were clearly the right compound. Maybe also the team should watch more television instead of computers. Red Bull attracted the race by starting with the red tire, Verstappen was not affected by the dirty air and drove very hard to victory, despite an awkward looking car ”.