Not even the start from 10th place on the grid denied Max Verstappen the opportunity to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the reigning world champion who, thanks to this comeback, has further strengthened his leadership in the World Championship. The Dutchman’s performance, able to take full advantage of Ferrari’s strategic errors, was totally flawless, even in the spin committed in the second half of the race due to a problem with the clutch. In general, therefore, the performance of the standard bearer of the Red Bull confirmed the fabric of the champion typical of the 24-year-old from Hasselt, such as to impress another driver included in the roll of honor of Formula 1: Jacques Villeneuve.

The Canadian, in his usual post-race column on formulas1.nlfocused on the talent of the leader of the standings, ever closer to reprinting the number 1 on the nose of his car also for the 2023 season: “This year we have already seen some great battles between Ferrari and Red Bull – has explained – Ferrari is just as strong, if not stronger, but Red Bull has a huge advantage. Nothing is decided yet, there are still many races to go, but if the trend continues like this, and if Verstappen continues to drive at this level, it will be very difficult to stop them. Moreover, Max is a machine, he is simply not normal. Yesterday he wasn’t even tired, I don’t think he even needs to go on vacation. This year he is driving incredibly and the team is making no mistakes. If something goes wrong, he and Red Bull always create the best conditions to remedy. Yesterday he could have limited the damage, he didn’t necessarily have to win, but he did it anyway. This is how they approach the match: they don’t put themselves under pressure and then they play it very well ”.

In addition to this, Villeneuve also associated the characteristics of the car as the most suitable for the driving style of the Dutchman, contrary to what is happening with Perez: “It seems that the machine is taking more and more of Verstappen’s pace – added the 1997 world champion – Pérez seems to have lost some after Monaco, which is strange. Since the car has been equipped with updates he has struggled, as if these work better with Verstappen’s driving style. Before, however, it was the other way around ”.