The Australian Grand Prix saw the Ferrari as the absolute protagonist of the entire weekend in Melbourne, from free practice to the race. This is demonstrated by the pole position conquered by Charles Leclerc, then winner on Sunday without ever losing the command of the race, resulting in the first Grand Chelem of the Monegasque’s career. Regardless of the result on paper, what impressed him most was the pace of the F1-75which seemed objectively and decidedly superior to direct competition, including Red Bull.

A show of strength that has also affected a former driver like Jacques Villeneuvewith the Canadian not only exalting the potential of the car, but also underlining the complex period his rivals are experiencing: “At Red Bull they are frustratedthat’s for sure – wrote the 1997 world champion in his column on formulas1.nl – the car is fast, but difficult to drive. Ferrari is marginally faster but apparently easier to drive and tune, and this is psychologically difficult for Red Bull. They are used to chasing Mercedes, but now they are the champions, which means a different pressure. They should have been in the top four with both drivers and second in the constructors’ standings, but that’s not the case, and the retirements in the standings are paid. At the same time, Leclerc has the championship under control – he added – of course, there are still 20 races to go, but he keeps his team mate at bay, and has a good gap over his main rival Max Verstappen. In Italy they often ask me: ‘Is this the right year?’ You can see that they think, ‘When will it go wrong?’ The fans find it difficult to believe, and you can see that they are used to the crisis experienced in the years of Alonso and Vettel. But Ferrari is very fast, in fact is the new Mercedes“.