Pickup in Portugal

In the 6 Hours of Portimaostaged last weekend and valid for the second round of the 2023 season, the only team that failed to reach the finish line in the Hypercar class was the vanwallforced to withdraw from the event just over an hour before the checkered flag for a front brake failure. At that moment, the 1997 Formula 1 world champion was at the wheel of the only non-hybrid car entered in the premier class of the Endurance championship (together with Glickenhaus). Jacques Villeneuve.

The causes

The Canadian, after the 8th place obtained in Sebring together with his team mates Tom Dillman and Esteban Guerrieri, returned to talk about the episode that prematurely closed the race of the Austrian team on the Portuguese circuit, identifying the cause of the withdrawal in the number limited number of tests carried out before the race: “Compared to most of our competitors, We have not been able to test our car sufficiently before the season – explained the former Williams driver – therefore, we suffer from technical problems that we have to solve during the race weekends. In Sebring we had to deal with a suspension failure which ended our race prematurely, while in Portimao I lost my right front brake entering turn 10 with an hour and twenty to go before the checkered flag. I felt the brake pedal lengthen a few laps before the breakdown and I had to slow down my lap times to manage it better, but unfortunately we weren’t able to finish the race”.

The aggravating circumstances

Beyond these shortcomings, there were also numerous ones to complicate the situation interruptions occurred during the free testswhich further complicated the team’s work in preparation for the Portimao race: “It was difficult to find the rhythm on the track, as Friday’s free practice sessions were disturbed by red and yellow flags – he added – these sessions are actually crucial for us to make up for the lack of mileage in testing. Even the start of my race stint proved to be challenging, as the pit wall asked me to stop the car to reset the electronic system before being able to rejoin the race.”.

To Spa with more optimism

As if that weren’t enough, during the Portuguese weekend Villeneuve suffered from a gastroenteritisbut now looks optimistically to the next appointment, scheduled for the end of April, with the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. An event that will serve Vanwall not only to redeem itself from the negative performance of Portimao, but also to accumulate km in view of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Villeneuve will attempt to achieve the difficult feat of the Triple Crown. By winning in France, the Canadian would complete a hat-trick of successes achieved only by Graham Hill, which entails success in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500 and the F1 world championship: “I think the circuit of Spa suits our car better, and I personally love this track – he concluded – I’m usually quite fast there, so I hope we come out of the weekend with more positive feelings.”.